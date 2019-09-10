TRB Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TRB Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Verisign makes up 1.7% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Verisign by 102.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,222. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.22. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.