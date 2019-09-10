Tredegar Co. (TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tredegar has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $594.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.01. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.25 million during the quarter.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.