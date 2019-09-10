Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:TG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,664. The company has a market capitalization of $594.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.01. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tredegar by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 208.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

