Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 8,084 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Franks International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,332,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franks International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,339.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 1,322,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $5,910,394.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,970.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,878 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

