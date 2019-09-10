Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,832 Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CISN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cision by 26.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 83.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 646,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cision by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,612,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 505,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cision by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 391,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cision by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 266,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CISN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cision Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cision’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $171,498.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,659,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,776.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $645,809. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

