Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $155,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.3% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 980,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 549,206 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $32,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $220,407. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 232,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.10. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

