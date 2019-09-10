Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $97,000 Investment in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,745,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,494,000 after buying an additional 109,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,975,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,803,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 252,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 925,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 33,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

