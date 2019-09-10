Trexquant Investment LP Takes $179,000 Position in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Telaria at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telaria by 1,814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telaria by 955.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 284,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,879. Telaria Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a PE ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLRA shares. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

