Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.80. 33,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,589. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $222.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

