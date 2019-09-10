Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. 36,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

