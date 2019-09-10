Tyers Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 24.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after buying an additional 2,059,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 769,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

