Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 327.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.96. 581,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,687. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

