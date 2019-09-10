Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,010 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,979 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,641,000 after buying an additional 877,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,172,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth approximately $51,107,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.05.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $132.04. 142,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

