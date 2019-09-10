Tyers Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,048 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mylan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after buying an additional 185,078 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mylan by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Mylan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Mylan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Coury purchased 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,171.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 410,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,321. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

