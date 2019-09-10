UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.00

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 37755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.10.

Get UK Mortgages alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Waldron bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($19,077.49).

About UK Mortgages (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.