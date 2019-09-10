United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of United Rentals worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $122.64. 588,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,503. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

