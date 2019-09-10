Universa (UTNP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,256.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $15,256.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00216365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.01247350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00088013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

