US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 6.9%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $5.09, approximately 12,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 284,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research firms recently commented on USX. Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $221.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.74%. US Xpress Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 71,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $309,234.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904 in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

