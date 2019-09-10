Valley National Bancorp (VLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 85,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,593. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

