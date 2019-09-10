ValuEngine Downgrades Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) to Sell

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,433. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,135. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

