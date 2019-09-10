Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. 254,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

