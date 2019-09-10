Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $56,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

