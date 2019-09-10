Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,777. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $138.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

