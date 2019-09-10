Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.06. 218,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $165.66.

