Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce sales of $61.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $62.20 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $67.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year sales of $258.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $273.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.74 million, with estimates ranging from $257.96 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 161.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 454,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,173. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

