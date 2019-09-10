VE BANKS/ETF (ASX:MVB) Shares Up 0.4%

VE BANKS/ETF (ASX:MVB) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$27.99 ($19.85) and last traded at A$27.97 ($19.84), approximately 6,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.86 ($19.76).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$27.73 and its 200 day moving average is A$26.93.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

