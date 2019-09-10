Vectura Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VEC traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 79.70 ($1.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $531.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.08.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.33 ($1.70).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

