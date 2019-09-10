Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Vela Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,383,079 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.