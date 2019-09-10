Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 5.9%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.86, 42,261 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 584,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research firms have commented on VNTR. Nomura dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt Ogden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Turner acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,300 shares of company stock worth $338,303. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 91,270 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 83.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 2,755,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

