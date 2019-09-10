Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 224,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.