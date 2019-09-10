Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,634. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

