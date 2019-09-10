Veritable L.P. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $216.62. 12,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $330.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

