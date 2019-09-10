Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Viad has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viad to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

VVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. 1,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viad has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Viad’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,266.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

