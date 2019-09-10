VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CFA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,793. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

