Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.08% of Visa worth $258,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,729,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,357. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.