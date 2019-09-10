Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.08% of Visa worth $258,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,729,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,357. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

