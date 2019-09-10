Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154,598 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $190,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,386,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.78. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

