Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Up 10.8%

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 966,545 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 599,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

