Vivek C. Varma Sells 21,128 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $90.35. 11,449,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,778. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after purchasing an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.