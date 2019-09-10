VIVO (VIVO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,872.00

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, VIVO has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. VIVO has a total market cap of $6,872.00 and $1.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIVO alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,236.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.01761917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.38 or 0.02973780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00688273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00715199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00447278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009034 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,605,661 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,661 coins. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIVO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.