Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 186.89 ($2.44).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 156.06 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.53. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.31.

In other news, insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.