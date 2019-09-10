VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $781.35

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $781.35 and traded as low as $754.60. VP shares last traded at $768.00, with a volume of 1,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 779.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 855.80. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.