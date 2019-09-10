Wagerr Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $5,483.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,901,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,522,305 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.