Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 122,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 616,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,612 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 280.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 68,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the second quarter worth about $660,000.

Shares of NRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

