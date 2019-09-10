Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $41,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $1,272,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937,872 shares of company stock worth $358,952,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $534.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.