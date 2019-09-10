Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.18. The stock had a trading volume of 251,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.88. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $238.52.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

