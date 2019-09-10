Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $855,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Account Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $140.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,864. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

