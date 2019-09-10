Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $175,874,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,039.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,068.22.

Shares of BKNG traded up $16.74 on Tuesday, reaching $2,008.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,920.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,832.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

