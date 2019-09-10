Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.22. 60,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

