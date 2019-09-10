Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 1,618.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 358,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 246,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PCYO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

