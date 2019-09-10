Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. 48,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2223 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

